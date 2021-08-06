Ghana court frees activists arrested for “unlawful assembly” at LGBTQ+ event

A Ghanian court has dismissed a cause charging 21 protesters for assembling at a pro-LGBTQ+ event due to insufficient evidence.

In May, 16 women and five men were arrested, in the city Ho, for “participating” in an LGBTQ+ friendly conference.

Chief Superintendent of Police Yakubu Ayamga, a police prosecutor, said there was not enough evidence to go ahead with prosecution.

“What this means is that they cannot be brought back to court on the same charges. So they have been freed,” Ayamga told Reuters.

“The court dismissed the case today based on the opinion (of the attorney general) and the 21 people were acquitted,” he told Africa News.

Julia Ayertey, the attorney for the 21 arrestees, confirmed the ruling while speaking to the African news outlet.

“We welcome the decision, which has always been our line from the beginning of this case,” she said.

Rightify Ghana, a human rights organization in Ghana, took to Twitter to celebrate the news and elaborate on the unfolding case.

“A Ho Circuit Court has dismissed the case against the 21 human rights defenders and participants of a paralegal training, who were arrested on May 20 for “unlawful assembly” and detained for 22 days by the police, after multiple bails were turned down,” Rightify Ghana posted.

The account added: “According to the prosecutors, the Attorney General has said that they do not have enough evidence to prosecute the 21 persons. Consequently, the judge dismissed the case against them

“More importantly, the risk of them being prosecuted by Ghana’s far-reaching anti-LGBTQ bill, if passed, is no more. They are now free to live and continue with their lives. Most of them have lost homes, employment, friends and families as a result of this case.”

Update on #ReleaseThe21 A Ho Circuit Court has dismissed the case against the 21 human rights defenders and participants of a paralegal training, who were arrested on May 20 for "unlawful assembly" and detained for 22 days by the police, after multiple bails were turned down. pic.twitter.com/2ZJSK7A6Z3 — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) August 5, 2021