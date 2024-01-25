Gen Z Americans are more likely to be LGBTQ+ than Republican

Only 21 percent of Gen Z Americans identify as a Republican, whereas 28 per cent of Gen Z adults identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Research conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute, published on 22 January, has shown that the younger generation are bucking previous generational trends and are “less likely” to “affiliate with an established religion.”

Additionally, they are more likely to be “more liberal” and “identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community” compared to older generations.

The report was compiled using results from a “national survey of all Americans, which include oversamples of Gen Z adults (aged 18 to 15) and Gen Z teens (13 to 17),” in addition to analysis of 10 virtual focus groups.

1 in 6 Americans are part of Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, with 43 per cent of them identifying as liberal.

Gen Z women are more likely to be liberal than Gen Z men at 17 to 38 per cent, respectively. This gap is reduced in the teens with 27 to 21 per cent.

The research also reveals that Gen Z adults are less likely than all generationals groups, except millennials to identify as Republian. 36 per cent of Gen Z adults identify as Democrat.

There is a slight shift between Gen Z teens and adults with 51 per cent of Gen Z teens not identifying as either Republican or Democrat, compared to 43 per cent of Gen Z adults.

Gen Z adults are “significantly” (28 per cent) more likely to identify as LGBTQIA+, compared to 16 per cent of Millennials, 7 per cent of Gen X, 4 per cent of Baby Boomers and 4 per cent of the Silent Generation. To note, Gen Z teens were not asked whether they identified as part of the community.

The executive summary explained how Gen Z are coming into their own with 40.8 million G Z members eligible to vote in 2024. They are bringing “values and viewpoints” to communities and into the ‘US’s political system’.