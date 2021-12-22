GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW – The internship programme promoting Trans & Non-Binary Youth and Queer Youth of Colour in media

The different sectors of media, whether it’s journalism, fashion, sales or social, have predominantly been led by the voices and perspectives of white cis-gendered creatives. This vast inequality and misrepresentation does not discriminate when it comes to LGBTQ+ media.

With the landscape looking this uneven, it’s understandable why Trans & Non-Binary Youth and Queer Youth of Colour feel discouraged from applying for media roles, or to start the groundwork in climbing their dream vocational ladder. It’s simple, if you don’t see yourself in a working environment then you may feel your voice is not needed.

At GAY TIMES, we have continually noticed the lack of opportunity for younger diverse talent to develop their media careers, not only from the lack of representation, but also the over-reliance on low or non-paid interns in the media industry. A system that undoubtedly favours white, cis-gendered privileges.

To help change this system for the better, GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW is a rolling internship programme designed to nurture talent with London-Living-Wage pay and travel subsidies, and we are looking for our new interns to enrol for 2022.

Key Facts:

Six-week Editorial Internships for 16-22 year olds in the department of your choice (Fashion, Journalism, Production, Graphic Design)

Paid at the London Living Wage

Reasonable travel expenses within the Greater London area will be reimbursed

Internship places are currently available in:

March + April 2022;

July + August 2022;

November + December 2022

Internships are aimed at Trans & Non-Binary Youth and Queer Youth of Colour

At GAY TIMES, our mission has been, and always will be, to educate, inform and inspire LGBTQ+ people to live to their truest, highest self. A mission we know will help our diverse community change the world for the better.

We are looking forward to supporting and nurturing the careers of young queer people from across our community with GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW.

To apply for a GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW internship, click here.