GAY TIMES appoints new role for Editorial Director and SVP Global Content

GAY TIMES, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ organisation, appoints Megan Wallace as its new Editorial Director (UK).

Wallace will lead GAY TIMES’ award-winning editorial team in the London office, overseeing UK content output across GAY TIMES Magazine, gaytimes.co.uk and @gaytimes social channels.

As GAY TIMES heads towards its 40th year of continuous publishing, it has undergone a tremendous digital and social transformation in recent years reaching more LGBTQ+ people than ever before.

“I’m excited to join the team at the GAY TIMES as UK Editorial Director at an exciting moment of expansion for the brand, while continuing to build content that serves, entertains and inspires the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ community in the UK and beyond,” says Wallace of their appointment.

Wallace has previously held editor roles at Cosmopolitan, Hunger, and Woo.

Wallace will take over the role previously held by Lewis Corner since late 2019.

Corner has been promoted to the new role of Senior Vice President, Global Content at GAY TIMES.

During his time as Editorial Director, Corner successfully established GAY TIMES Magazine as a digital-only publication which reaches millions of readers per issue, while GAY TIMES content reaches 50M+ people monthly across social and digital channels.

In his new role of SVP Global Content, Corner will continue to grow new audiences in international markets, as well as setting out the future strategy for GAY TIMES content globally as the company expands.

“I’m extremely excited about this next phase of my career at GAY TIMES, and energised to take the brand to new audiences across the globe,” Corner says.

“As the media landscape continues to shift, we’re prepared for the challenges to come and will continue to innovate to ensure quality, trustworthy LGBTQ+ content is protected.

“I’m also incredibly happy to be handing over the reins of Editorial Director to Megan Wallace who will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to our editorial offering in the UK.”

Tag Warner, CEO of GAY TIMES adds: “We are delighted to announce Megan in their new role as we continue to invest in producing the best content output for our community.

Megan brings with them a wealth of interests and experience from across the LGBTQ+ sphere and I’m excited to see how they continue to build or world-leading content here in the UK.

I want to thank Lewis for his outstanding contributions as Editorial Director over the last four years. Not only has Lewis presided over tremendous growth of our content, he has undoubtedly created one of the most trusted queer media brands globally.

I am looking forward to working with Lewis even more closely in his new role as Senior Vice President, Global Content as GAY TIMES continues to expand internationally.”

GAY TIMES won Editorial Team of the Year and Brand of the Year at the British Media Awards in 2022, Brand of the Year at The Drum Online Media Awards 2022, Editorial Team of the Year at The Drum Online Media Awards 2023, and Cover of the Year at the PPA Awards 2022.

More recently, Corner was named Editor of the Year (Consumer Media) at the PPA Awards 2023.

First established in 1984, GAY TIMES is a media organisation that runs the longest-running LGBTQ+ magazine in Europe, championing diversity, representation and inclusivity through four decades of history that has given rise to an unparalleled level of trust amongst the community with a dedicated, loyal audience.

GAY TIMES’ brand exists over a number of mediums including the flagship digital magazine, gaytimes.co.uk, content channels and social media – with the largest social platform of any queer media brand globally.

The group strives to create authentic connections between forward-thinking brands and their diverse audience to inspire genuine engagement and comprises a brand partnerships business which develops meaningful LGTBQ+ campaigns with leading brands.