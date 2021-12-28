Gay Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos passes away at age 32

Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

According to a report from The Sun, the Brazilian athlete was initially admitted to the hospital to treat a throat infection two months ago.

As time went on the infection spread to his lungs and stomach – which worsened his condition this past Wednesday (22 December).

Shortly after Matos death was announced, Brazil’s Olympic Committee gave their condolences in an emotive statement.

“We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32,” they said.

“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

During his sports career, Matos competed in the 2010 South American Games – where he won three bronze medals.

He also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard team.

In 2014, Matos made LGBTQ+ history when he came out as gay.