Gaingels 100: LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs recognised for their “world-changing” work

A leading LGBTQ+ investment company has launched its first collection of the community’s top global entrepreneurs.

The list, which was released on 27 January, includes founding stories, anecdotes and the successes and failures the person featured has faced.

Gaingels said the aim of the list is to amplify the stories of LGBTQ+ people in business who are changing the world with their work and entrepreneurship.

Lorenzo Thione, managing partner of Gaingels and co-founding chair of StartOut, the leading LGBTQ+ non-profit network serving LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, said: “Great, world-changing businesses are founded every day by people of colour, women, trans individuals, and visible and invisible members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The Gaingels 100 is one way we can amplify the stories of these incredible leaders so the next generation can see what’s possible for them, too.”

The list features an array of trailblazers, as well as a number of LGBTQ+ people making history.

Among them is the first openly gay founder and CEO to take a company public, George Arison of Shift.

Also listed is Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, co-founder and CMO of Plume, the first digital healthcare company dedicated to transgender people.

Tia Lyles-Williams, founder and CEO of LucasPye BIO, is given recognition for being the first African-American queer woman to found and lead a large-scale biotechnology, biopharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Thione added: “Too many LGBTQIA+ founders have been ignored, overlooked, underestimated, and under-funded in the past. Too many gatekeepers still hide behind their biases and claim it’s a pipeline issue. We’re proving that to be a myth and, in the process, helping bring about much needed change.”

To learn more about Gaingels, click here.