Explosive audio of Minister for Equalities’ anti-LGBTQ+ rant leaks

The UK’s Minister for Equalities, Kemi Badenoch MP, misgenders transgender people and questions gay marriage in the leaked clip.

In audio obtained by VICE World News, Badenoch is heard questioning what trans people are looking for.

“It’s no longer about minority rights in terms of race any more or nationality,” the Minister of Equalities can be heard saying, “it’s now, you know like, it’s not even about sexuality now, it’s now like the whole transgender movement, where, OK well we’ve got gay marriage, and civil partnerships, so what are transsexuals looking for?”

The term “transsexual” is widely seen as offensive and outdated, originating in the psychological and medical communities to imply that someone has undergone gender-affirming medical procedures.

Comments made by the Conservative MP were reportedly said in Badenoch’s parliamentary office in 2018 – one year before being appointed a minister by Boris Johnson.

In the audio, the Minister for Equalities goes on to complain about “men using women’s bathrooms” as she appears to misgender transgender people.

Badenoch says: “Even when, you know, so, people hear about, you know like the whole bathroom thing, it’s actually more of an American thing but they have a similar problem, that, right so now it’s not just about being free to marry who you want, you now want to have men using women’s bathrooms.”

UK equality laws imply that misgendering trans women may be illegal – something that is supported by employment tribunal rulings in 2019 and 2021.

“Calling a trans woman a man is likely to be profoundly distressing. It may be unlawful harassment,” the 2019 ruling read.