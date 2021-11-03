Elton John AIDS Foundation and Gilead Sciences’ new campaign highlights voices of those with HIV

Alex Kalomparis, Vice President of Gilead Sciences, said: “To leave no one behind in the global efforts to end HIV and AIDS, the RADIAN Changemakers campaign emphasises our commitment to going where the need is greatest, and supporting the people most affected by HIV. We are excited to share the remarkable stories of these people who are the leaders in ending this epidemic.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation and Gilead Sciences first launched the RADIAN partnership in 2019 to address the challenges in EECA and fight to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“RADIAN aims to meaningfully address new HIV infections and deaths from AIDS-related illnesses in EECA through focused action, investment and resourcing to improve the quality of prevention and care for people living with or at risk of HIV in the region,” the official website states.

David Furnish, Chairman of the Board at Elton John AIDS Foundation, said “It’s critical that we, the global HIV community, continue to shine a light on the epidemic in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, but also that we recognise ending AIDS in the region is an achievable goal.

“We are proud and excited to be able to recognise the remarkable work being delivered by the RADIAN Changemakers and hope that sharing their stories will inspire us all to continue to work for change in the region.”