Dr Gary Jenkins: Three found guilty of doctor’s homophobic murder

Dr Gary Jenkins was killed by a “sadistic” teenage girl and two men on 20 July 2021 in a homophobic attack.

The 54-year-old, who leaves behind two children, was tortured and beaten by Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, Jason Edwards, 25, and Lee Strickland, 36, in Bute Park behind Cardiff Castle in Wales.

The doctor was reportedly at the park to “explore his bisexuality” and was hoping to meet “like-minded men” after his marriage came to an end, a court heard.

CCTV, which played a crucial role in the prosecution’s case, shows him begging for help as the trio assault and rob him.

“Yeah, I needed that,” cameras caught Timms-Williams saying after the attack.

She was seen laughing by a witness as she attacked Jenkins, with a 15-minute-long recording of the incident capturing her calling the victim a “f***ing pig” and telling the others to “do it”.

“Stamp his head now,” Edwards can be heard saying in the clip. “Stamp his head.”

Louis Williams, a witness to the crime, attempted to protect Jenkins from the attack that eventually left him dead.

She told police that Timms-Williams, who was 16-years-old at the time, “clearly was no victim” and is “f***ing evil” and “sadistic”.

The culprits were “in search of vulnerable gay men who were in the park for sex” so they could “target somebody for robbery and violence,” the court was told.

All three admitted to manslaughter but were later found guilty of murder following a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court and will be sentenced on 25 March.

Dr Jenkins’ family released a statement after the verdict which said he was one of “the most humane, kind, compassionate doctors one could ever come across”.

They added: “Gary was such a kind soul who would never hurt anyone. He was an incredibly generous and creative man who had only good intentions.”

Stonewall said that a vigil will be held for Dr Jenkins on 6 February at 5:30pm on the steps of National Museum Wales in Cardiff.

Iestyn Wyn, Campaigns, Policy and Research Manager at Stonewall Cymru, stated: “This news has greatly affected the LGBTQ+ community here in Cardiff and the rest of Wales.

“Lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people, should be safe to live their lives without fear, and this horrific incident is a reminder of the hate our communities still face simply for being themselves.

“As people across the UK mourn the heart-breaking loss of Dr Jenkins, the Welsh and UK Governments must take urgent action to challenge all forms of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime, and ensure that every lesbian, gay, bi and trans person is free to be themselves.”