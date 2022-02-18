‘Don’t Say Gay’: Florida’s “hateful” bill “designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids” continues to advance

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has continued to make its way through state legislature, bringing it even closer to reality.

The bill, which is part of a Parental Rights in Education proposal, is being sponsored by Republican State Senator Dennis Baxley.

LGBTQ+ activists are fearful that if House Bill 1557 and its companion Senate Bill 1834 are signed into law, they could have the power to totally limit any discussions or lessons on identity, the community’s history and the oppression it has faced.

On 17 February, the House Judiciary Committee passed HB 1557 by a vote of 13 in favour to seven opposed.

It could now be voted on in the full House as early as next week, Tampa Bay Times reported.

HB 1557 says it aims to “reinforce fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing & control of their children” and stop “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels” – prompting its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname.

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

On 8 February, The White House tweeted that “conservative politicians in Florida advanced legislation designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids.”

It added: “Instead of making growing up harder for young people, @POTUS is focused on keeping schools open and supporting students’ mental health.”

Responding to the tweet, President Joe Biden condemned the “hateful bill” and promised to “fight” for the LGBTQ+ community during his time in office in a rare intervention from America’s head of state.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” he explained. “I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

It has sparked protests across the state, with around 100 people taking to the streets on 1 February to challenge the bill.