Did Eric Trump really just come out as LGBTQ+ on Fox News?

Social media seems to think that Eric Trump has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The businessman recently appeared on Fox & Friends, where he made the barbaric claim that queer people “love” his father.

The team at Fox News read excerpts of an op-ed published in New York Times from a 50-year-old gay woman called Chris, who praised Donald Trump because the price of gas has decreased and her investments have increased in value.

Ainsley Earhardt, journalist at Fox News, said Chris didn’t want to disclose her last name. Eric’s clumsy response then led viewers to believe that he identified as LGBTQ+.

“Ainsley that person’s there, I’m telling you I see it every day,” he responded.

“The LGBT community, they are incredible. You should see how they come out for my father, every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man. Thank you for protecting our neighbourhood, thank you for protecting our cities.”

His comment went viral on social media, with one user writing: “If you’re part of our community then shouldn’t you be standing up for transgender rights instead of letting your father use transgender people as a political wedge issue?”

Another wrote: “Wait, so Eric Trump is coming out? Yeah, as a member of the LGBT community, you guys can keep him, we don’t want him.”

Many other users were quick to point out that Eric was quoting a hypothetical LGBTQ+ person who supports his anti-LGBTQ+ father.

“Seeing a bunch of “Eric Trump comes out” on the timeline, but I watched the video clip and it sounded like he was just “quoting” LGBT people he’s supposedly spoken with, not saying he’s part of the community lmao,” tweeted one individual.

“I know Eric Trump just fucked up what he was trying to say and he isn’t LGBT but the sheer terror I felt when I read that headline was IMMEDIATE,” said another.

Check out the reaction from Twitter below.

If Eric Trump is TRULY a member of the LGBT+ community, he should know what his father is capable of while in office and why he needs to be on the other side of the election. — Gabriel Puckett (@gabrieljpuckett) September 29, 2020

I know Eric Trump just fucked up what he was trying to say and he isn't lgbt but the sheer terror I felt when I read that headline was IMMEDIATE. — Cameron (@Spitefullypink) September 29, 2020

Did Eric Trump just say he's a member of the LGBT community? Or am I seeing/hearing things? — jules ✨🌊 (@juliaxlx) September 29, 2020

Wait, so Eric Trump is coming out? Yeah, as a member of the LGBT community, you guys can keep him, we don't want him. — Trentie (@SkunkPolitics) September 29, 2020

@EricTrump you are not part of or welcome to associate with the LGBT community. Pandering is not helping your credibility to speak on behalf of government, politics or hold any position #EricTrump #LGBTdontneedyou #stoplying #shame pic.twitter.com/J3L3D0aPuJ — Michael (@MichaelJMapes) September 29, 2020