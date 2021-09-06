A gay couple have shared that they were both stabbed and beaten up in a homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Lee Drayford alleges that he was waiting for a taxi with his boyfriend when three men began verbally assaulting them with an array of homophobic slurs.

The 53-year-old said that he was then stabbed in the leg, with his boyfriend having three wounds to the head and chest.

His partner pushed Drayford into the car when it arrived, choosing to stay to face the group before running to his hotel.

Drayford claims that his boyfriend was followed by the attackers and that he banged on the reception area’s window for help as he stood covered in blood.

“After about 45 minutes my boyfriend arrived,” Drayford explained. “He had only one shoe, his cardigan was off.”

“He’d been beaten up basically. He had blood all over him.”

Neither Drayford or his boyfriend, who wishes to remain anonymous, required hospital treatment for the injuries they sustained.

Despite this, Drayford said the mental impact has been substantial as he has been left traumatised by what happened.