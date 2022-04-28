Catholic school teachers ‘threatened with sack’ for striking over LGBTQ+ author’s scrapped visit

Governors at the John Fisher School reportedly discussed sacking staff who strike against a gay author having his visit cancelled.

Simon James Green, the writer behind hugely popular books such as Sleepover Takeover and Heartbreak Boys, was due to visit the school in Purley, Croydon on 7 March.

However, his talk was cancelled at the last minute when the local diocese intervened to stop it going ahead.

The move was met with fierce backlash from some of the school’s leadership team and governing body, who wanted Green’s visit to be allowed to take place.

An interim executive board was established after the diocese removed some of its ‘foundation governors’ who were appointed by the Church, though this was disbanded just days later after a warning from the diocese that it was unlawful.

In response to the school’s actions, teachers at the facility who are members of the National Education Union launched strike action on 28 April which is set to take place on six days across three weeks.

“Today @NEUnion members from John Fisher school are striking over my banned school visit and their sacked governors,” Green wrote on Twitter. “They’re standing up for LGBT students everywhere who need to see the reality of their lives in books. Please show them how much support they have.”

New governors appointed by Southwark Archdiocese allegedly talked about the idea of sacking staff members opting to strike, The I paper reported.

The meeting in question took place on 20 April, with the new foundation governors apparently considering the strike action as a potential breach of contract.

“They have threatened to sack staff who strike,” one source told the newspaper.

“The intolerable pressure that they are putting upon the staff, who are trying to ensure the smooth and effective running of the school and provide a high standard of education to its pupils and support them through upcoming exams, is utterly unacceptable.”

Mediation between the school and teachers began on 27 April, though there is yet to be a breakthrough.

GAY TIMES has contacted the John Fisher School for comment.