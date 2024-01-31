One of Broadway’s most accomplished stars, Chita Rivera, has passed away at the age of 91.
Her death was confirmed in a statement made by her publicist Merle Frimark, who said: “It is with great sadness that Lisa Mordente, the daughter of Chita Rivera, announces the death of her beloved mother who died peacefully in New York after a brief illness.”
Rivera was famed for playing the original Broadway Anita in West Side Story, Velma in Chicago and Rose in Bye Bye Birdie. Rivera was a prominent fixture on the floorboards of Broadway across 60 years and, at the age of 82, she took on the role of Claire Zachanassian in The Visit.
Since the news of the passing, there has been swathes of online support to commemorate the life and legacy of the triple threat.
GLAAD highlighted “her long career advocating for LGBTQIA+ people and people living with HIV and AIDS.”
Ariana DeBose, who played Anita in the 2021 Steven Spielberg adaptation of West Side Story, wrote: “She was a force. In truth she made me nervous. To be in her presence was to behold greatness. I always got the sense that she has great expectations, but none greater than the ones she held herself to … I am heartbroken and yet ever inspired as she showed so many of us what was possible. Rest well Queen.”
Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the film adaptation of West Side Story in 1961, paid tribute on Instagram: “Chita Rivera is eternal. I remember seeing her for the first time in Mr. Wonderful and exclaiming, “Oh my god, who IS that”? When I found out that this astonishing creature was one of my people, I crowed with pride.
“Over the years, we were sometimes mistaken for each other which I always viewed as a badge of honor. She was the essence of Broadway. As I write this, I am raising a glass to this remarkable woman and friend.
Chita, amiga, Salud!”
Jinkx Monsoon said: “Chita Rivera is one of those names that will never fade. Her contributions to the world of entertainment and the world at large are immortal.”
Chita Rivera is one of those names that will never fade. Her contributions to the world of entertainment and the world at large are immortal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JotVVUf08b
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 30, 2024
See more tributes to Chita Rivera below.
Chita Rivera was an all-time-great of American musical theater, a pioneer whose magnetic performances in scores of Broadway productions brought joy to millions and captured the grit and grace of America.
Our love goes out to her daughter, siblings, and generations of fans.
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024
Remembering the incomparable Chita Rivera, a Broadway legend and three-time Tony Winner whose grace, talent, and passion left an unforgettable mark on the world of theatre. pic.twitter.com/lMTBTXIWXW
— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) January 30, 2024
We lost two irreplaceable Broadway icons this week. Chita Rivera and Hinton Battle ! I’ll always be grateful for their unique artistry and impact and the way our lives intersected! Rest well, legends! pic.twitter.com/0qbqkFT7x5
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) January 31, 2024
So sad to hear about the passing of legendary Broadway performer #ChitaRivera. We'll take a look back at her incredible life and legacy next on @GMA.
— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 31, 2024
I am so saddened at the news of the death of the legendary, Chita Rivera. I had the wonderful opportunity to meet her in 2022 at the @PBS A Capitol Fourth Celebration in Washington, DC. A great talent and a lovely lady. She will be sorely missed by everyone. pic.twitter.com/PvHcgusWpb
— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) January 31, 2024
Oh Chita 😢 thank you … xx @Chita_Rivera pic.twitter.com/Ye9JfqPlOw
— Bonnie Langford (@bonnie_langford) January 30, 2024
Today we are remembering the life of Broadway legend #ChitaRivera by crowning her our #QueenoftheWeek 👑 #SIXBroadway (1/5)
📸: Laura Marie Duncan pic.twitter.com/kOKE3GVPk0
— SIX The Musical on Broadway 👑 (@SixBroadway) January 31, 2024