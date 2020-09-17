Trans and non-binary people should be able to self-declare their own gender, says British Medical Association

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called upon the government to ensure the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals in accessing healthcare.

BMA is a trade union and professional body representing and negotiating on behalf of UK doctors.

In this new motion, during their annual conference the body have requested the government enable trans people to receive healthcare and access to gendered spaces in line with the gender they identify with.

In a statement, the BMA consider it a right for “transgender and non-binary individuals to access healthcare and live their lives with dignity, including having their identity respected.”

Dr Helena McKeown, Chair of the BMA representative body, said: “The BMA supports transgender and non-binary individuals’ equal rights to live their lives with dignity which includes the right to equal access to healthcare.

“We oppose discrimination of all kinds and are committed to ensuring universal access to healthcare for all on the basis of clinical need.

“While the BMA has numerous policies affirming our support of LGBT individuals, [the agreement to this new policy means] that, for the first time in our history, we now have a BMA-wide policy giving specific attention to the needs of transgender and non-binary individuals.

“Receiving any medical treatment can be stressful for patients and so it is important for individuals to receive healthcare in settings they feel comfortable with. This applies to transgender as well as cis individuals.

“This motion provides clear policy for the BMA on this along with other matters that are important to moving towards a society that is fully accepting of trans and non-binary individuals”.

Alongside their active call to the government, the BMA are advocating for increased trans awareness to become an integral part of medical training.

Related: Non-binary people are now protected from discrimination under the UK Equality Act.