Australian police officer charged with murder of TV host and his boyfriend

A policeman has been charged with murdering Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies.

On 23 February, Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, who was Baird’s ex-boyfriend, handed himself into Sydney Police and was charged with two counts of murder.

Later that day he also appeared in Waverley Local Court, where he is reported to have shown no emotion as the charges against him were read out.

According to court documents, the two men were allegedly murdered between 12:01am and 5:30pm on 19 February and a “significant” amount of blood was found at Baird’s home in Paddington.

Neighbours reportedly heard a “verbal argument” that morning.

Police have alleged that the bodies were then moved in a rented van that was captured on CCTV footage the same evening. The van has since been “ceased” by authorities.

“Charges have been submitted, police will refuse bail,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad told reporters.

“Police located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged…this has been ballistically matched to a NSW Police firearm.”

In addition, police have seized a number of items in Cronulla, 17 miles from the crime scene.

The bodies have yet to be found or a cause of death determined.

Doherty added: “It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving.”

Lamarre-Condon is expected to appear before court on 23 April.

Baird and Lamarre-Condon reportedly ended their relationship a few months ago and prior to joining the police in 2019, he had been a celebrity blogger.