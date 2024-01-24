5 queerest London boroughs revealed

The five boroughs with the highest percentage of LGBTQIA+ households have been revealed.

According to research conducted by Barratt London, which analysed 2021 census data, the five most queerly populated locations have been identified, excluding the City of London.

The research findings showed that all of the boroughs are, in fact, connected by one of their boundaries and predominantly in East London.

In fifth place is Tower Hamlets, where 14 percent of households identify as LGBTQIA+.

Neighbouring borough Hackney takes the fourth position with 14 per cent alongside Islington and Southwark, also coming in with 14 per cent.

Lambeth ranks top with almost one in six households identifying as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lambeth has its own LGBTQIA+ forum named Lambeth Links, a charity that advocates for the community and promotes inclusivity for those who live, socialise and work in the area.

In addition, Lambeth Libraries has curated a full agenda of programming dedicated to encouraging inclusivity within the borough, in alignment with LGBTQIA+ History Month this February.

The programming kicks off with the Joy Art Exhibition Launch Party. During the month, events include Drag King Story time and a LGBTQIA+ movie night. Additionally, a panel discussion looking at the question, ‘Do we need to go back in the closet when we get old?’ explores the topic of elderly LGBTQIA+ people, care home provisions and how best to look after yourself as you get older.

After the research was announced Lambeth council released an official statement on 24 January.: “We recently learned from the Census that Lambeth is home to one of the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ population,” said Cllr Donatus Anyanwu, Lambeth Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, Leisure and Sport.

“Lambeth Libraries have co-ordinated this programme to focus on equality and diversity in the borough and give us all an insight into the impacts the LGBTQ+ community has made – and goes on making – on all our lives. I am delighted to invite you – I hope you join us.”

