19-year-old Trump supporter vandalises South Florida rainbow crosswalk

An American teen could have to repay damage costs for the $16,000 rainbow feature after defacing it with tyre marks.
Alexander Michael Jerich, a 19-year-old Trump supporter, was caught and arrested for defacing a newly unveiled South Florida rainbow crossing.
Jerich was seen driving a truck, decorated with a big Trump rally flag, and intentionally causing burn marks on the crossing. The incident was recorded on a phone and swiftly shared on social media.
Delray Beach police charged the teen with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and a felony enhancement for evidence of prejudice, according to CBS Miami.
According to The Palm Beach Post, the $16,000 crosswalk was paid for by the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
The incident occurred during a celebration of Donald Trump’s birthday and took place between an intersection in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
Following Jerich’s arrest and detainment in Palm Beach County jail, a police report revealed how dangerous the incident was as it could have led to injuries with bystanders or pedestrians.
Police documents stated: “It should be noted that this intersection is very pedestrian-friendly, and the Hyatt hotel has an open lounge sitting area on that sidewalk corner, which the truck would have collided into if it would have hit the curb.”
The street art displays the Pride flag with stripes to best represent the LGBTQ+ community, including colours to show solidarity with the trans community as Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people.
Speaking to WPTV, Rand Hoch, president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, explained he is hoping to have the crossing classified as a public monument that would prevent future vandalism.
You can watch the incident here or below: