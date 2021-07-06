19-year-old Trump supporter vandalises South Florida rainbow crosswalk

An American teen could have to repay damage costs for the $16,000 rainbow feature after defacing it with tyre marks.

Alexander Michael Jerich, a 19-year-old Trump supporter, was caught and arrested for defacing a newly unveiled South Florida rainbow crossing.

Jerich was seen driving a truck, decorated with a big Trump rally flag, and intentionally causing burn marks on the crossing. The incident was recorded on a phone and swiftly shared on social media.

Delray Beach police charged the teen with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and a felony enhancement for evidence of prejudice, according to CBS Miami.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the $16,000 crosswalk was paid for by the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The incident occurred during a celebration of Donald Trump’s birthday and took place between an intersection in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Following Jerich’s arrest and detainment in Palm Beach County jail, a police report revealed how dangerous the incident was as it could have led to injuries with bystanders or pedestrians.