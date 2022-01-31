1 in 4 LGBTQ+ sexual assault survivors believe attacker was trying to ‘convert’ them

Sexual assault was used as a means of trying to change the identity of one in four LGBTQ+ respondents to a survey of survivors, Galop found.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

The LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity’s study asked 935 members of the community who had survived sexual assault if they were subjected to it because they believe the perpetrator was attempting to change their sexuality or gender identity.

Almost 24% said they had, with this figure increasing to 34% for asexual victims, 32% for non-binary ones and 35% and 30% for trans men and trans women, respectively.

Leni Morris, CEO of Galop, said: “This is the largest study of LGBT+ victims of sexual violence in the UK to date, and the results we’ve found relating to conversion and punishment show that this is a significant and ongoing issue.

“There are assumptions and stereotypes about victims of so-called conversion therapy, but our report shows this is happening to LGBT+ people of all cultural, religious, and ethnic backgrounds. It also shows clearly that there is a long history of this kind of abuse against our community – and that it is still happening right now in the UK today.”

The findings, released on 26 January, arrived not long before the government’s consultation on banning so-called conversion therapy reaches its end on 4 February.

It is most commonly described as “practices, behaviours, or words aiming to modify or repress” a person’s “sexual orientation or identity.”

The practice has been widely condemned by health experts, with some comparing it to torture.

Among these are the World Health Organisation, World Psychiatric Association and the United Nations.

Despite promising to ban the practice in the UK since 2018, the government is yet to do so.

The UK government’s consultation on banning ‘conversion therapy’ is open until 4 February 2022 and can be filled out by clicking here.

Galop is an LGBTQ+ charity there for those who have experienced abuse or have been the victim of a hate crime. They can be contacted Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm on 0207 7042040 or at HateCrime@galop.org.uk. You can find out more about it here.

Its conversion therapy helpline is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and can be reached on 0800 130 3335.