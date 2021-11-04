We are back and bigger than ever!

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas returns for a fifth year to recognise individuals and organisations that have a profound impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

We will be supporting, celebrating and platforming queer people doing impactful, revolutionary and incredible work within the community today, shining a spotlight on the queer pioneers of tomorrow, as well as honouring those who have paved the way.

But if you think this is just another awards show in the showbiz calendar, think again. This will be the most vibrant and queer show out there, showcasing talent and voices that challenge the status quo.

As you can probably already tell, we’re very excited about what’s in store for SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas and you should be too. Why? Because once again it’s open to everyone. To find out who will be performing on the night, what you can expect from the show, and what the dress code is, read on to find out everything you need to know about the queer event you need to be at this year.

Where is SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas taking place?

After the huge success of the event at Magazine London back in 2019, we’re returning to venue for a glorious night of queer excellence.

The massive space – which is based right next to North Greenwich tube station – is backdropped by the city skyline and will play host to a huge stage for our performances, as well as bars and installations.

Magazine London is the sister venue to Printworks, so you can expect the party to really kick off when our very special DJ takes to the decks for our SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrations.

When will SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas take place?

Our huge celebration will kick start at 8:30pm for our general admission guests on 19 November. That means you still have a few weeks to decide on that outfit…

VIP guests should refer to their invite for timings.

Who will be performing at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

There will be a handful of incredible live performances on the evening. Headlining the event and fresh from her own tour dates, Rina Sawayama will be serving up an electrifying set.

We have championed Rina from the start of her career with an unforgettable cover of GAY TIMES Magazine back in 2019 and she was part of our Elevate campaign in 2020 – our collaboration with Apple Music that spotlights and supports LGBTQ+ music talent.

As for the very special DJ set we have planned, The Blessed Madonna will be taking to the decks into the early hours playing iconic anthems and keeping the queer party spirit well and truly alive.

A staunch ally to the LGBTQ+ community, The Blessed Madonna has played some of the biggest dance music festivals in the world, as well as collaborating with the likes of Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Robyn.

UK pop sensation RAYE will give a special performance, as well as rising star Baby Queen. We’ll also have further DJ sets from ABSOLUTE, Jaguar and OUTHAUS.

What’s more, there will be special performances from KWAYE and Poppy Ajudha.

It’s going to be huge!

Who will be the host for SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

The co-hosts for this year’s event will be Kiss FM Breakfast Show host and presenter Harriet Rose and drag performer, comedian and author Tom Rasmussen.

Expect a lot of laughs and high drama!

Who will be the winners at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

We will be honouring queer people who have done incredible things over the past 12 months in the world of activism, music, drag, allyship, sport and more.

Our winners will be with us on the evening to celebrate in style at Magazine London.

How can I get tickets to SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

GAY TIMES Honours is created by the community for the community. We will be celebrating spectacular voices in queer culture and activism.

Tickets for the event are free.

General admission tickets will be available via DICE from 4 November and can be found by clicking here.

There will be a £10 donation to Amplifund, a philanthropic initiative created by GAY TIMES in partnership with the award-winning LGBTQ+ human rights charity GiveOut. Amplifund aims to amplify queer voices to global audiences and support LGBTQ+ activists around the world in their campaigning and media work.

What’s the dress code for SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

This isn’t your traditional black-tie event – we’re queer so it’s only natural we challenge the status quo.

Therefore the dress code is simply your best self! We want you to come along expressing your style as boldly and proudly as you want. If that’s a sharp suit, billowing ball gown, or a more smart-casual affair, we welcome all types of fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAY TIMES (@gaytimes)

How do I get to Magazine London for SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas?

Getting to Magazine London is really easy on the tube. North Greenwich station is less than a 5-minute walk away, meaning you can get there via the Jubilee line.

As for getting there by bus, the 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472, and 486 stop at North Greenwich station.

There is also the option to arrive via car or taxi, but be aware that it is close to the O2 Arena and you should anticipate delays with traffic so give yourself plenty of time.

Is there anything else I need to know?

There will be full security and Magazine London operates an airport-style search upon entry. We advise you keep any bags as small as possible (clutch or handbag size), and if you do need to bring larger bags we suggest clear plastic backpacks.

With this in mind, please arrive by the advertised arrive time to get through security upon arrival. It will be swift – don’t worry. But we want to get all of you into the venue as quickly and safely as possible ready for the biggest queer event of the year.

All GAY TIMES events offer a safe space policy. Please be assured that GAY TIMES are working very closely with our dedicated events and Health & Safety teams to ensure that SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas is a safe and inclusive space.

We are closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and will contact all ticket holders with all necessary updates and / or following any changes to current government guidelines.

You must have your DICE QR code that is scannable on entry. If you do not have a QR code you will be denied entry. No exceptions. Please, charge your phone. What’s more, this event is 18+ so you must bring valid photographic ID.

This venue is fully wheelchair accessible.

GAY TIMES is committed to protecting and celebrating queer people, trans/non-binary people, people of colour, underprivileged members of our community, body diverse people, and friends and family first.

Please report anyone who displays body/gender negative behaviour to staff.

GAY TIMES has a zero-tolerance policy for drug abuse.

People who require prescribed medications that appear as pills or insulin, please arrive with your medication clearly marked. We respect medication users.

For the enjoyment of all guests, including those who are of a shyer disposition, please refrain from any nudity or overt sexual acts.

All respectful signs of affection and love are welcome at the venue and party.

Any transphobia, misogyny, racism, body shaming, ableism, drunk and disorderly behaviour and physical violence are not tolerated in any form. Any persons exhibiting these behaviours will be immediately escorted out by security. Always act from a place of respect, kindness, and consent.