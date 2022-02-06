Warner Bros and HBO Max acquire Sundance’s breakout LGBTQ+ hit Am I Ok?

Warner Bros and HBO Max have secured the rights to the new LGBTQ+ feature Am I Ok?

The Dakota Johnson-led romantic comedy premiered to positive reviews at the 2022 virtual Sundance Film Festival earlier this week.

Real-life couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne co-directed the project, with SNL creative Lauren Pomerantz writing the scripting. Am I Ok? is also set to be the trio’s feature-length debut.

The heartwarming film follows Lucy (Johnson), a 32-year-old Los Angeles native that has hit a snag with her dating life.

After numerous dates that only end platonically, she begins to realize that she may not be interested in men. With the help of her beloved best friend Jane (Sonya Mizuno), Lucy navigates her new life and coming out in her 30s.

Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon and Sean Hayes round out the cast.

The acquisition news comes a few weeks after Pomerantz opened up about the writing process for the film.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, she revealed that the screenplay was loosely based on her own coming out journey.

“I started writing this … while I was working my TV day job. I actually quit that job to finish writing it because I knew that I probably would never finish it if I was still working,” she explained.

“And then, I simultaneously began my coming out journey and realized that’s the story that I wanted to tell and that’s the movie I wanted to write.”

She also touched on her hopes for the film and its relatable coming out message.

“I hope that it helps other people realize that there is no timeline to figuring it out,” she said. “There’s no timeline to figuring anything out — whether it’s [your] career and sexuality and whatever it might be … you don’t have to do it by the time you’re 18.”

In the same interview, Johnson described the film as “important” and “honest.”

“I thought it was … very real and honest without being heavy. And there’s levity to it, which I always find nice when there’s difficult, complicated subject matter,” she said. “And it’s complicated, but it’s really not. It’s quite simple.”

A release date has yet to be announced by the popular streamer.