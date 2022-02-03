Troye Sivan’s HIV feature film Three Months finally given release date

Three Months, a feature film about HIV starring Troye Sivan, has finally been given a release date on Paramount+.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the musician is set to portray the lead role of Caleb Kahn.

The character is at the core of the “coming-of-age comedy-drama” and is described as “a South Florida teen who loves his camera, his weed, and his grandmother.”

“Florida, 2011,” Sivan wrote on Instagram on 2 February. “Caleb Kahn gets a text from a hot one night stand that he never thought he’d hear from again – he has just tested positive for HIV. Caleb remembers; the condom broke. how long until Caleb finds out if he has it too? 3 Months.”

His post then revealed that the movie will be coming to Paramount+ on 23 February after being “made against all odds throughout a global pandemic.”

Starring alongside the Angel Baby hitmaker will be Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist), Judy Greer (Halloween), Javier Munoz (Hamilton), Lou Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light) and Brianne Tju (47 Meters Down) and Amy Landecker (Dan in Real Life).

Three Months was written and directed by Jared Frieder who is best known for his work on Sweet/Vicious and The Awesomes.

The production team features an array of high profile names, including Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of The Allegiance Theater, as well as Trevor Rose and Pamela Post working as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

It was co-produced by Margaret Goodman for MTV.

Three Months will arrive on Paramount+ on 23 February.