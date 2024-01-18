Saltburn: Here’s the truth behind that erotic bathtub scene

A Saltburn insider has officially confirmed details about the steamy bathroom scene.

When images first surfaced of Barry Keoghan “slurping” Jacob Elordi’s semen, it seemed to capture the imagination of DIY baristas around the world.

However, the professional has spoken and the true ingredients have been revealed.

In the steamy bathroom scene Elordi’s character, Felix Catton, is masturbating in a bathtub.

Shortly after Felix is satisfied, Keoghan’s character, Oliver Quick, proceeds to enter the tub and lick up the former’s semen around the drain – as his infatuation for Catton grows.

Ever since, TikTok has been awash with cocktails inspired by the bathwater of Elordi. Australian cocktail brand Mr Consistent even created their own recipe.

However, the speculation of what the mysterious concoction is can now be put to rest. He was in fact ingesting “yoghurt and a bit of milk and some water,” said Saltburn production designer Suzie Davies, in an interview with Business Insider.

“He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp,” she continued.

Last November, Elordi opened up about his reaction to the scene to Variety: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

The remarks were relayed to Keoghan who quippingly said, “He doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man.”

Directed by Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell, the psychological thriller is described as a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire” that finds Keoghan obsessed with Elordi.

The synopsis reads: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn’s ensemble cast also includes Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton, Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton, Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start and Carey Mulligan as “Poor Dear” Pamela.

Saltburn is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

Watch the full trailer below.