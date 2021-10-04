Marvel’s Eternals gives first glimpse of MCU’s first-ever gay family

The new Eternals trailer has given fans a glimpse of the first LGBTQ+ family to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

Eternals will feature Marvel’s first big-screen queer couple, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (Haaz Sleiman).

Although only in the new teaser for a few seconds, the pair can be seen in front of what appears to be their home as they stand alongside their son.

Phastos previously made history by being confirmed as the first openly gay superhero in the MCU, with this film set to be a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation.

In an interview with Out Magazine, Sleiman said his casting was “very smart” as he will “humanise the hell” out of LGBTQ+ families.

He said: “I feel lucky, and I’m grateful. And…I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I feel like Marvel, they were very smart to cast me in it because I got to humanise the hell out of it.

“I got to humanise an LGBTQ+ family and show how beautiful they are.”

Sleiman, who came out publicly in 2017, said he is excited about how LGBTQ+ storytelling is changing in television and film.

“The most exciting thing is the stories that are being told in television and film about LGBTQ people,” the 45-year-old said. “A lot of TV shows are being more thoughtful about portraying queer people in a more fuller way, not so one-dimensional or very stereotype[d].”