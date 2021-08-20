The new Eternals trailer showcases more of Marvel’s first gay superhero

The brand new trailer for Eternals is here and it’s major.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Academy Award for her work on Nomadland, Marvel’s latest blockbuster follows the Eternals – an immortal alien race created by the Celestials – who have shaped the fate of humanity and civilisation.

For more than 7,000 years they’ve quietly existed in the background, but following the events of Avengers: Endgame they reunite to protect humanity from their threatening counterparts, the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Ma Dong-seok make up the incredible ensemble cast.

Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry also stars as Phastos, who will make history as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay male superhero. He will be joined by Haaz Sleiman, who will play his on-screen husband.

The final trailer opens with Hayek’s character Ajak discussing the actions of Thanos, which resulted in half of the universe’s population being wiped out.

“Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe, but the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger,” she ominously tells Madden’s Ikaris. “The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.”

After Ikaris asks her, “How long do we have?” she responds, “Seven days.”

You can watch the action-packed final trailer here or below.