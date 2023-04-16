Margaret Cho wants Disney to introduce a trans princess: “It’s a move towards the future”

Queer comedian Margaret Cho has called on Disney to introduce a trans princess and prince.

Over the last few years, Disney has slowly started to introduce LGBTQ+ characters within its movies and TV shows.

At the end of March, viewers were treated to the highly anticipated Disney+ original movie Prom Pact, which featured Cho playing the openly queer high school guidance counsellor, Ms Chen.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the Fire Island star opened up about the film’s diversity and her groundbreaking LGBTQ+ role.

“I love a coming-of-age story, especially one that really puts an Asian American woman at the centre of it, you know? And this is a very important step in realizing diversity,” she explained.

“I play a queer character in the film who’s somebody that the kids look up to, which I think is really amazing. So I love the script, and we just had such a great time making it.”

Towards the end of her chat, Cho expressed her hopes for Disney to release more projects featuring LGBTQ+ characters, like a trans princess or trans prince.

“I would love to see [LGBTQ+ characters] everywhere. I would love to see trans characters and different types of people in roles of like Disney princess, Disney prince and Disney everything,” she said.

“I think this would be really important, and it’s a move towards the future. It’s a move towards who we are. I think it’s really admirable and really exciting.”

While Disney has a ways to go regarding LGBTQ+ representation, the entertainment company has started to incorporate more queer characters into its recent releases.

Back in November, Disney featured its first openly gay teen character and queer love story in the animated adventure film Strange World.

The same year, Disney Channel made history by introducing the network’s first openly trans character on Raven’s Home – which trans actress Juilana Joel played.

The entertainment company has also featured LGBTQ+ characters in Pixar’s Onward, Jungle Cruise, Cruella, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Pixar’s Lightyear, and a string of MCU projects – including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange 2.

You can watch Margaret Cho as Ms Chen in Prom Pact on Disney+.