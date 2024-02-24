Kristen Stewart wants to see LGBTQ+ films explore topics outside of identity

Kristen Stewart has called for more LGBTQIA+ films to explore stories not centred around identity.

On 18 February, the Oscar-nominated talent took part in a discussion panel at the Berlin Film Festival for her new film Love Lies Bleeding.

Directed by Rose Glass, who also shared scriptwriting duties with Weronika Tofilska, the upcoming A24 thriller is described as an “electric new love story.”

The synopsis reads: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

While reflecting on Love Lies Bleeding, which has already received critical acclaim, Stewart opened up about how the film differs from other LGBTQIA+ projects.

“The person who we normally don’t listen to, the person that we normally don’t look at, like she’s up front and centre in her (Glass’) movie,” she explained, per Variety.

The Crimes of the Future star also used the opportunity to call for more LGBTQIA+ films to feature diverse stories that don’t solely focus on identity and sexuality.

“I think we can’t keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone,” she said.

“I think the era of queer films being so pointedly only that is done, it’s over. Maybe they’ll keep happening, but I think it’s sort of inherent to how we’re all moving forward.”

While Stewart is no stranger to making commercial/mainstream queer films – like 2020’s Happiest Season – she admitted that her interests now lie in telling queer stories that are often overlooked.

“I’m really kind of into the idea of unearthing sidelined perspectives and not making it all about the reasons that they’re sidelined, but their actual experience,” she continued.

“What they love, their desires are, where they come from, where they want to go. And then not feeling like you always have to stand on a f**king soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson.”

Stewarts’ recent comments come a few weeks after she threatened to quit acting.

While attending the Sundance Film Festival, the Twilight star revealed the news to Variety while discussing the difficulties of getting her film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir, The Chronology of Water, off the ground.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else. Yeah, I will quit the f**king business. I won’t make a-f**king-nother movie until I make this movie,” she revealed. “I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going,” she said.

In an additional interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart doubled down on her ultimatum despite describing it as an “extreme thing to say.”

“But I really won’t. I have to do it… There’s this sort of essential, vital thing about making marginalized art and being on the sidelines and then coming to a place where you’re like, dude, we do hear you,” she added.