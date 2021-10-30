Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal team up for “powerful” gay romance film

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor have signed on to star in the new gay romance film History of Sound.

The movie is set to follow two young men, Lionel and David as they set out on a mission to record the lives of their countrymen during World War 1.

The film is based on Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize winning short story of the same name.

Mescal has signed on to play Lionel with O’Connor stepping into the role of David.

An official synopsis reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.”

Oliver Hermanus, who’s headed other queer films like Beauty and Moffie, will be directing the project.

Sitting down with Variety, Hermanus opened up about the powerful love story and working with Mescal and O’Connor.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” he said. “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

He continued: “This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”