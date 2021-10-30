Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal team up for “powerful” gay romance film

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor have signed on to star in the new gay romance film History of Sound.
The movie is set to follow two young men, Lionel and David as they set out on a mission to record the lives of their countrymen during World War 1.
The film is based on Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize winning short story of the same name.
Mescal has signed on to play Lionel with O’Connor stepping into the role of David.
An official synopsis reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.”
Oliver Hermanus, who’s headed other queer films like Beauty and Moffie, will be directing the project.
Sitting down with Variety, Hermanus opened up about the powerful love story and working with Mescal and O’Connor.
“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” he said. “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.
He continued: “This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.
“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”
The films producer’s Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti echoed similar sentiments to Hermanus in a statement.
“Working with Oliver, Ben, Paul and Josh is an immense privilege. We are all struck by Ben’s beautiful and resonant short story, exploring love, loss and memory,” Kortschak said. “We are beyond excited to adapt this story for the screen with this incredible team.”
Filming is set to begin in the summer of 2022, with majority of filming taking place in US and on location in Italy and the UK.
Before earning the roles of Lionel and David respectively, Mescal and O’Connor have both starred in critically acclaimed projects.
O’Connor’s most notable role was in the beloved gay romance film God’s Own Country as the closeted Yorkshire sheep farmer Johnny.
Last year, he wowed audiences as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown, which also earned him a Golden Globe and Emmy.
Mescal shined in the 2020 breakout hit Normal People alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. His portrayal of Connell earned him a BAFTA award and Emmy nomination.
His other projects include The Lost Daughter with Olivia Coleman and the upcoming adaptation of the classic opera Carmen.