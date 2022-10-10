Here’s what Margot Robbie said about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Margot Robbie has opened up about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.

Back in June, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gaga was in the early talks to star in the upcoming film as the Joker’s beloved partner in crime, Harley Quinn.

However, details surrounding her exact role in the project were being kept under wraps.

After months of silence, Mother Monster confirmed her involvement in the film after uploading a brief teaser to her Instagram – which featured her dancing with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

While Gaga’s role as Harley has yet to be confirmed, fans have already supported the idea of the Bad Romance singer stepping into the shoes of the beloved anti-hero.

Margot Robbie, who famously portrayed the character in DC’s Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad, has also given her blessing.

In a recent interview with MTV News, the Wolf of Wall Street star said that Gaga would be “incredible” in the role.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she explained.

“I think [Gaga] will do something incredible with it. It makes me so happy because, I said from the very beginning is, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor.”

She added that while an array of iconic male characters get passed on from actor to actor, female characters don’t often get that same treatment.

Joker: Folie à Deux, which means “shared madness” in french, is presumably set to take place after the chaotic events of the first film.

Director Todd Phillips and screenwriter Scott Silver will be returning alongside Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, who played the Joker’s love interest in the first film.

According to industry insider Grace Randolph, the movie will be a musical told from the perspective of Harley Quinn. She also stated that Gaga would indeed be playing the popular character.

The film is set to be released on 4 October 2024.