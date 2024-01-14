Fear Street: R.L. Stine confirms a fourth film is in the works at Netflix

Fear Street fans rejoice! A new film is on the way.

Back in November, Netflix’s Head of Film surprised fans when he revealed that a new stand-alone film based on R.L. Stine’s hit book series was in the works.

“Obviously, there’s lots of books. There’s one stand-alone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team,” he revealed to Collider.

“So I feel like we can get the script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise.”

Since that fateful day, both Netflix and Stine have remained tight-lipped on the upcoming film… until now.

On 13 January, the popular horror author revealed on X – formerly known as Twitter – that the upcoming Fear Street movie is set to adapt his hit book, The Prom Queen.

“Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news,” he wrote.

Originally released in 1992, the story follows Lizzie McVay, a student at Shadyside High whose campaigning for prom queen. However, things take a terrifying turn when mysterious murders start to take place.

The book synopsis reads: “A spring night…soft moonlight…five beautiful Prom Queen candidates…dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror.

“Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good?”

Shortly after Stine announced the news, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming adaptation.

One fan on X wrote: “Thank gooddddddd I was wondering if they were gonna continue this THE FIRST THREE WERE GREAT.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “Omg, I remember being OBSESSED with this book when I was younger. Ahhhh I’m so GEEKED!!”

The exciting news comes a few years after Netflix dropped the critically acclaimed Fear Street trilogy: 1994, 1978 and 1666.

Shortly after their release, the trio of films received universal acclaim for their clever writing, immersive storylines and brutal kill sequences.

LGBTQ+ fans also lauded the Fear Street trilogy for its unapologetic queer representation in the form of Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Samantha (Oliva Scott Welch) – two lesbian high schoolers who encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their doomed hometown of Shadyside for centuries.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the upcoming Netflix adaptation of R.L. Stine’s The Prom Queen.