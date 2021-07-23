Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali cast as leads in new Billy Porter film What If?

The cast of the Billy Porter directed LGBTQ+ teen drama What If? has finally been announced and it is everything.
According to a report from Deadline, Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter and Kelly Lamor Wilson are set to star in the film.
What If? follows trans student Kelsa (Reign) during her last year of high school. Her path eventually crosses paths with fellow student Kahl (Ali), and the two navigate the ups and downs of their blossoming relationship.
Described as a coming of age teen drama, the movie has been said to be a mix between Booksmart and Love Simon.
The film comes from Orion Pictures and is written by bisexual and bigender screenwriter, Alvaro García Lecuona.
Shortly after the announcement was made public, Reign took to Instagram to express her excitement.
“Big news y’all! super excited to announce that i’m starring in Billy Porter’s directorial debut WHAT IF?,” she said.
Ali echoed similar sentiments on his Twitter account, stating: “Muslims leading movies. Proud and grateful is an understatement. Eid Mubarak y’all.”
The film will be Porter’s directorial debut after finishing his run as Pray Tell on the groundbreaking series, Pose.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people,” the 51-year-old said in a statement.
“I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in.”
Since relaunching back in August 2020 with a more inclusive and diverse team, Orion Pictures has dedicated its self to giving underrepresented voices and communities a platform to have their stories told.
Orion Pictures president Alana Mayo expressed her excitement for the new film, stating: “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Billy Porter on his feature directing debut and are privileged that he, Alvaro, and the producing team behind this special film have entrusted us with their vision for this beautiful, contemporary love story.”
She continued: “What If? is perfectly emblematic of the ambitions we have for the new Orion Pictures: to tell stories about the totality of the human experience.”
We can’t wait to watch this LGBTQ+ love story come to life!