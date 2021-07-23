Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali cast as leads in new Billy Porter film What If?

The cast of the Billy Porter directed LGBTQ+ teen drama What If? has finally been announced and it is everything.

According to a report from Deadline, Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter and Kelly Lamor Wilson are set to star in the film.

What If? follows trans student Kelsa (Reign) during her last year of high school. Her path eventually crosses paths with fellow student Kahl (Ali), and the two navigate the ups and downs of their blossoming relationship.

Described as a coming of age teen drama, the movie has been said to be a mix between Booksmart and Love Simon.

The film comes from Orion Pictures and is written by bisexual and bigender screenwriter, Alvaro García Lecuona.

Shortly after the announcement was made public, Reign took to Instagram to express her excitement.

“Big news y’all! super excited to announce that i’m starring in Billy Porter’s directorial debut WHAT IF?,” she said.

Ali echoed similar sentiments on his Twitter account, stating: “Muslims leading movies. Proud and grateful is an understatement. Eid Mubarak y’all.”

