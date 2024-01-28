Emmy winner Colman Domingo has been cast in two major biopics

Colman Domingo has landed lead roles in these two music biopics.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated audiences worldwide with his stellar acting chops and unforgettable roles in Fear The Walking Dead, Euphoria, The Color Purple and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

On 23 January, Domingo added another feat to his list of accomplishments when he earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his lauded performance as Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin.

In addition to becoming a first-time nominee, Domingo also made LGBTQIA+ history as only the second gay man and first Black gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character.

While the Candyman star will have to wait a little bit longer for the Oscars to take place, Domingo is already setting his sights on the future by booking not one but two major roles.

On 25 January, Lionsgate announced that the Drive-Away Dolls has signed on to play Joe Jackson in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to play the late king of pop.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo expressed his excitement over the role before praising Jaafar for his stellar transformation.

“Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” Domingo said.

“After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channelling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence are simply on another level.”

The film’s director, Antoine Fuqua, echoed similar sentiments, describing Domingo as having “incredible range” in a separate statement.

“[Colman] puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager,” Fuqua said.

The good news didn’t stop there for Domingo. That same day, the Zola star announced he was starring, directing and co-writing a movie musical about the legendary singer Nat King Cole.

“I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partner,” he explained on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast.

Domingo’s recent casting news came a few days before he spoke to GAY TIMES about his journey in Hollywood.

When reflecting on almost quitting the industry, the 54-year-old talent said: “Listen, it’s always a trepidacious, beautiful, interesting and wild ride, the life of an artist. Right now, my garden is in full bloom, and it’s a beautiful time.

“There have been times where I had a drought. And sometimes in the drought, you really think about what you’re doing and try to make new agreements with it, whether you want to plant more seeds or not. Right now, it’s a really fruitful time in my career and I have many opportunities. I hope that continues.”

It’s safe to say that 2024 and 2025 are set to be the years of Colman Domingo, and we aren’t mad at it.