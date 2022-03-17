Drag Race stars Kornbread Jeté and Kahmora Hall join Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Drag Race contestants Kornbread Jeté and Kahmora Hall will star alongside the previously announced Ginger Minj in Hocus Pocus 2.

The pair are rumoured to play drag versions of Sarah and Mary Sanderson, with Ginger taking on the role of Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson during a show at some point in the movie, according to EW.

Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Winifred (Midler), the real Sanderson Sisters, all apparently attend it in Hocus Pocus 2 and see the three in action.

Disney is yet to confirm that the three drag queens appear in the film, though it did state that the sequel will pick up 29 years after where the 1993 original left off.

Hocus Pocus was initially met with mixed reviews, but has since been recognised as a cult classic thanks to Midler’s berserk performance as coven leader Winifred, its ridiculously camp themes and endless popularity around Halloween season.

The sequel will follow three young women who accidentally resurrect the trio in modern day Salem “and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

Midler, Parker and Najimy will be joined by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), who played Billy Butcherson in the original, the ex-boyfriend of Winifred resurrected as a zombie, will also reprise his role.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in 2022.