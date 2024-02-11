Cuckoo: Here’s the first teaser trailer for Hunter Schafer’s new horror film

The first teaser trailer for Hunter Schafer’s new film Cuckoo has finally arrived, and it’s terrifying.

Poised as a follow-up to Tilman Singer’s 2018 acclaimed horror movie, Luz, the upcoming thriller follows 17-year-old Gretchen, who reluctantly leaves her home in America to stay with her father and his new wife in the German Alps.

The synopsis adds: “Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.”

In addition to Schafer, the forthcoming film is set to star Dan Stevens as Mr König, Jessica Henwick as Beth, Marton Csókás as Luis, Jan Bluthardt as Henry, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Ed, Greta Fernández as Trixie, and Kalin Morrow as The Hooded Woman.

On 8 February, movie enthusiasts were finally treated to a sneak peek into Cuckoo when film distributor – Neon – shared its thrilling new trailer.

Coming in at only 34 seconds, the teaser starts with a strange noise emanating from a dark, foggy forest. As it gets louder, Gretchen (Schafer) walks into the frame, inquiring about the sound.

Towards the end of the clip, Gretchen walks outside her home and takes out a switchblade, seemingly preparing to confront the unknown monster.

While the trailer was short and sweet, it was an instant with fans, who have been eagerly awaiting new information from Neon and company.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “CUCKOO TRAILER OUT AFTER 84 YEARS…”

Another fan added: “Give me a date cowards I want it so bad.”

While a wide release date for Cuckoo has yet to be announced, its world premiere will be held at the Berlin International Film Festival, which starts on 15 February.

In addition to her upcoming horror film, Schafter has an array of projects in the release pipeline.

Back in May 2023, the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star joined the cast of A24’s Mother Mary, which is set to follow the relationship between a pop star (Anne Hathaway) and an “iconic fashion designer” (Michaela Coel).”

According to Deadline, Schafer signed on to play Hilda, the assistant to Coel’s character.

Lastly, the Belle star will be reprising her role as Jules Vaughn in the third season of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, which is tentatively set for release in 2025.

Check out the trailer to Cuckoo here or below.