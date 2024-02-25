Colman Domingo breaks silence on potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emmy-winner Colman Domingo has opened up about those Marvel rumours.

Since December 2023, the future of the MCU’s ongoing “Multiverse Saga” has remained up in the air following the firing of Jonathan Majors – which stemmed from him being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, per Deadline.

Before his termination, the Lovecraft County actor was set to serve as the franchise’s next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, having already appeared in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

With the role now open, rumours have started to swirl regarding Marvel’s next steps – ranging from scrapping Kang’s arc in favour of another villain to recasting the character.

One actor who has reportedly been poised as a replacement for Majors is Domingo, who has recently made waves for his stellar performances in Fear: The Walking Dead, Euphoria, The Color Purple and Rustin.

While many MCU enthusiasts support the idea of the Oscar-nominated talent stepping into the role, the Zola actor revealed to Vanity Fair that he had no idea his name had even been thrown into the rumour mill.

“It’s funny how people are online talking about this. And the moment it started happening, literally, I think I was on my couch,” he explained.

“And I was like, ‘What rumor? Who? Where’s this coming from?’ I just didn’t think about it. The next day I woke up, it’s everywhere.”

Despite the Kang rumours being a surprise to Domingo, he did tell the publication that his team have spoken with Marvel in the past. However, he refrained from spilling details about their conversations.

“I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it,” the Candyman star continued.

“Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there are conversations, but I’m not even sure… but I’d be down with it.”

While the jury is still out on Domingo’s involvement in the MCU, the next few years look to be very busy for him.

Back in January, the Drive Away Dolls star announced that he would be playing Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, which stars the late singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo expressed his excitement over his role before praising Jaafar for his stellar transformation into the King of Pop.

“Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” Domingo said.

“After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channelling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence are simply on another level.”

Domingo is also set to star in the Nat King Cole biopic and Stephen Belber’s mini-series The Madness.

Crossing fingers that Domingo makes his MCU debut