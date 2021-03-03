The Marvel stars seem to be up to no good – and we can’t wait to find out what’s going on!

Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have hinted at a secret collaborative project online and fans are freaking out.

Captain Marvel herself set the internet into a frenzy after posting a tweet yesterday.

The actress, best known for her role in Marvel and indie film productions, quoted a fan’s tweet and replied: “We’re cooking something up…”.

The online fan had shared an image of Larson and Thompson at an Ace Universe panel. The caption of the fan’s tweet read: “Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson appreciation tweet because they”.

While not much is known about what Larson could be hinting at, we’re very excited to find out.

The news of the pair working together in some way was also confirmed by Tessa Thompson who quoted Larson’s tweet and replied with a simple “Oui”.

Fans of the Marvel actors seemed more than ready to find out what project was being teased by the pair.

While a fair share of fans got their memes at the ready – it wouldn’t be the LGBTQ+ fandom if someone didn’t bring up Larson’s infamous lesbian comment slip up or our favourite Billy Ichner gif.

Users online were eager to find out what was going on, with one fan replying: “WHAT ARE YOU COOKING”.

As Marvel rumours continue to swirl, fans seem to think Captain Marvel might be making an appearance in the next film in the Thor line up — Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie is set to be released next February and is currently the centre of attention as Marvel bossed confirmed Valkyrie, played by Thompson, will have a same-sex storyline in the upcoming film.

The upcoming Thor movie is set to feature an incredible cast. Chris Hemsworth will be returning as the God of Thunder, Tessa as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane, and Christian Bale will be joining as Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi as director.