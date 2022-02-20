Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion and Nathan Lane to star in A24’s new musical

Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang join A24’s new musical comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three stars have signed on to star in the new film, F*cking Identical Twins.

The movie is based on Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy’s two-man play, which first debuted in 2014 at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Jackson and Sharp are also set to star as the titular characters alongside Megan Mullally in an unknown role.

The musical, which is described as a “subversive spin” on The Parent Trap, follows two business rivals who realize they’re identical twins.

Like the Lindsay Lohan led film, the two brothers formulate a plan to switch places to reunite their divorced parents and become a family.

Jackson, Sharp and Lucy will be creating original songs for the feature, with Seinfeld creator Larry Charles joining the project as the director.

Marius de Vries, who is best known for his work on La La Land and Moulin Rouge!, has been tapped as the film’s executive music producer.

F*cking Identical Twins is set to be the first musical for A24. The studio is mainly known for its drama’s like Hereditary, Moonlight, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse.

Shortly after the announcement, the Hot Girl coach herself took to Instagram to express her excitement.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS, Im so excited,” she wrote.

“I feel so blessed. I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit. I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just can’t wait for the hotties to see everything.”

It’s looking to be a busy year for Yang, Lane and Megan – due to the array of projects they have planned throughout 2022.

Alongside the forthcoming film, Yang is also set to star in the movie Fire Island – which is described as a queer modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice.

Lane, who played Teddy Dima’s in the first season of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming second season.

Megan recently starred in her first Superbowl commercial and launched her non-profit organisation the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

F*cking Identical Twins is currently in production, with a release date to be determined.

