Billy Eichner says Bros is “unlike” any other movie: “Representation matters”

Billy Eichner revealed more about what fans can expect from his highly anticipated movie, Bros, during a screening of some of its footage.

The film is set to be the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio, with Eichner making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and appear in one.

It will focus on two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses in what is set to become an instant queer classic.

On 27 April, clips from Bros were shown at Universal Studios’ showcase at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“This is the most exciting thing to happen in Caesars Palace since Adele refunds,” Eichner joked during his short time on stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Usually when I come to Vegas, I come to see gay icons perform, like Cher, Britney Spears and the Bellagio fountain.”

Very proud to announce that BROS has been RATED R for “STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT, LANGUAGE THROUGHOUT and SOME DRUG USE”! SEE YOU IN SEPT!!! 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/gOyUD6ywmb — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 20, 2022

Clips shown at the event included a four-man orgy, workout scenes, family moments, business meetings and even Eichner’s naked butt.

“You’re both bottoms, that’s the problem,” Guillermo Diaz says during one scene.

Eichner took his time talking to the crowd to reference the historic nature of Bros and that “representation matters” when it comes to the big screen.

“Look at all the things moviegoers believe — Star Wars, Spider-Man and Transformers,” he added. “You don’t think a gay man can play straight but you believe in Chewbacca?”

With the goal of making a “great, funny movie,” Eichner said he also wanted to use the opportunity to break away from the typical gay storylines revolving around tragedy.

“I know it’s weird for me to say this about my movie, but it is unlike any comedy or romantic comedy that you have ever seen,” he continued. “It’s not about gay people suffering tragically. It’s about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”

Bros is slated for a 30 September release and is rated R.