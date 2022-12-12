Auli’i Cravalho and Reneé Rapp to star in Paramount+’s Mean Girls movie musical

This is so fetch! Paramount+ has tapped Auli’i Cravalho and Reneé Rapp for the upcoming Mean Girls musical film adaptation.

Back in 2004, moviegoers were first introduced to “Girl World” and its ever-changing hierarchy in the hilarious teen comedy – which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

In the years following its release, the film and its hilarious one-liners have remained a prominent fixture in pop culture and even spawned a popular Broadway musical that earned 12 Tony nominations.

Now it looks like the Mean Girls gospel will continue to spread with the upcoming film adaptation of the aforementioned musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new feature will be written by Tina Fey – who wrote the original film – and produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

As for the cast, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Rapp has signed on to play the power-hungry Plastics leader Regina George, with Moana’s Cravalho cast as sarcastic art student Janis Sarkisian.

The Mean Girls movie musical will be sort of a homecoming for Rapp, who previously portrayed the infamous Queen Bee in the acclaimed Broadway production.

Senior year’s Angourice Rice and A Strange Loop powerhouse Jaquel Spivey are also set to star in the film as transfer student Cady Heron and Janis’ openly gay best friend Damian Hubbard, respectively.

Lastly, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr will direct, with Jeff Richmond signing on as head of music and Nell Benjamin writing the lyrics.

Shortly after the news made headlines, Cravalho took to social media to open up about her excitement for the upcoming project.

“SO very thrilled to announce Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical with fellow cast Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp and Jaquel Spivey!! Say hello to Janis bitches. THIS IS SO FUCKING FETCH,” she wrote.

Spivey also celebrated the news on Instagram by uploading a clip of Damien’s (Daniel Franzese) iconic performance of Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful with the caption: “This is Damian. He’s almost too gay to function.”

As of this writing, Paramount has yet to announce the actors playing Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners, Aaron Samuels, and Ms Norbury.

The Mean Girls movie musical is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+.