VIVA GLAM is back to mark World AIDS Day with a new collaboration.

The glamour has been cranked up higher, the lipsticks are bolder, and the need to give back and raise awareness has never been more important. So to mark the 27th year of VIVA GLAM, Mac Cosmetics partner up with queer revolutionary artist Keith Haring to continue their pledge of donating 100% of all proceeds to raising awareness and funds for the education and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The collaboration undeniably holds sentimental value and is the perfect homage to Haring’s legacy, as he tragically passed of AIDS-related complications in 1990. But his legacy and inclusive motto, ‘Art is for everybody’, is the perfect marriage with Mac Cosmetics’ DNA values of ‘All Ages, All Races, All Genders’. The charitable programme extends help and aid to all, including the LGBTQ+ community.

VIVA GLAM was established in 1994 to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS at a time when the pandemic was dramatically affecting the world. To do their part, the founders of VIVA GLAM came up with the idea of creating a lipstick that would serve as a symbol of activism. The concept was truly genius, as you can apply directly to your lips and then use them to speak about what matters to you. This spark of beauty innovation has resulted in MAC raising over $500 million alone on the sale of VIVA GLAM lip cosmetics, and they will continue to fundraise and support until everyone has a healthy future and equal rights.