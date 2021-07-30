Saint Laurent launch new collection with Jean-Michel Basquiat

Saint Laurent are set to curate an exhibition of original works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, alongside a capsule collection.

This summer, Saint Laurent are remodelling their Droite Paris and Los Angeles stores to house a uniquely curated exhibition on the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, in collaboration with his estate and Galerie Enrico Navarra.

To celebrate Basquiat’s work further, Anthony Vaccarello has designed a unique lifestyle collection bursting with radiant youth and effortless freedom.

Surfboards, backpacks, swimwear and laid back apparel are all tattooed and blessed with the playful designs of Basquiat.

