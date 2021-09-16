Russell Tovey, Munroe Bergdorf, Tayce hit the London streets with AMI

A glittering assembly of queer talent all gathered last night in London to celebrate the launch of Jack Guinness’ The Queer Bible.

The event, held by Parisian powerhouse brand AMI, celebrated The Queer Bible, a collection of essays edited by Jack Guinness. Contributing writers include queer activists and talent Russell Tovey, Munroe Bergdorf, Lady Phyll and more.

The essays task each contributor to reveal the queer heroes that have inspired them from past and present.

The event, held at Oscar Wilde’s home in Mayfair, saw the likes of Ben Aldridge, Omari Douglas, Graham Norton, Max Harwood, Gotmik, and more, show up and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The evening also saw live performances from Drag Race UK Season Two’s Tayce, and Season Three’s Krystal Versace and Ella Vaday.