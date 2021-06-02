Omar Ayuso, King Princess and more star in Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign

Dreamy visuals, a cast of queer excellence, and gorgeous fashion. It can only mean one thing: Calvin Klein’s Pride collection #proudinmycalvins.

Calvin Klein have just dropped their Pride collection campaign. Working with six photographers including Gorka Postigo Breedveld, Matt Lamb, Ryan McGinley, Campbell Addy, Collier Schorr& Vivi Bacco, the series is a photographic love letter to one’s own pride, strength and beauty.

Each photo series is set in relaxed and intimate surroundings, allowing the images and short films to document the relatable stories and experiences of the cast and the range of emotions they invoke.

While each of the cast stands out for their highly individual background and rare talent, they are all united in their shared passion for the LGBTQIA+ community, and the impact they all make. These include Arca, Honey Dijon, Isaac Cole Powell, Kai Isaish Jamal, King Princess, Raisa Flowers, Samuel de Saboia and Omar Ayuso.

Each cast member recalls and celebrates the defining moments in their own queer and trans journeys.

Calvin Klein have committed funds to the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund and continues, alongside parent company PVH Corp, to support the National Pulse Memorial & Museum (formerly onePULSE Foundation), the nonprofit established by the owner of the Pulse nightclub following the June 12, 2016 shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Explore the collection here.