Lee Jeans to showcase sustainable collection at Selfridges

Denim tastemakers Lee Jeans is set to partner with Selfridges on a pop up store presenting Lee’s For a World That Works sustainability platform.

The Lee Jeans X Selfridges takeover space will showcase the latest menswear collection, comprising of products designed and manufactured using a range of low impact and planet-friendly materials and processes. Lee Jeans’ FWTW platform aligns with Project Earth, Selfridges transformational sustainability initiative, launched on August 17, that aims to change the way Selfridges does business and the way customers shop in the next five years. By addressing the materials used and the retail models offered, and by motivating a shift in the mindset of partners, teams, suppliers and customers.

The space, which will launch in Selfridges on September 17 2020, will be constructed using recycled and salvaged materials that can be re-used. The Lee Jeans X Selfridges takeover space will help to bring the For a World That Works platform to London shoppers and will underscore how both Lee Jeans and Selfridges are committed to future friendly fashion retail and are prepared to tackle these difficult issues head on.