King Princess is the new face and feet of Birkenstock

Get the shoes baby, get the shoes! King Princess is here to sell you some fancy footwear from Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler.



Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler join forces again to expand on their collaborative footwear collection.

For this special re-issue, Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler have enlisted photographer Collier Schorr to capture King Princess as the face of the campaign.

The editorial sees King Princess sporting various colour-ways from the collection, including electric cobalt blue, glossy black and chic brick red.

The shoes are highly diverse, matching with tailoring looks as well as cute loungewear moments.

The collection will be available from the 12th August, and you can discover the collab here.