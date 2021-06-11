JW Anderson launch their new collaboration with Tom of Finland

Two legendary queer forces unite to create a sensitising capsule collection just in time for Pride month.
Following the success of their first collaboration, JW Anderson have teamed up with Tom of Finland for a second limited edition capsule collection. So unsurprisingly it’s double the spectacle, and double the size.
Expanding into accessories and leather goods, the JW Anderson baguette handbag and Cap bags get an erotic remix, with added studs and glossy licks of red, black and white paint.
Apparel options are in plentiful supply, with hoodies, tees, and shorts getting tatted up with a provocative drawing of a man in the unmistakable style of Tom of Finland.
Speaking on the collaboration, Anderson expressed “We had such a good time working on the first collection and working with the Foundation was a pleasure. As a gay man and a designer, Tom of Finland has always fascinated me. I collect all types of art including his drawings. To be able to use them in a JW Anderson collection is so exciting. I am really proud of this year’s collection and love that we were able to expand it to include ready-to-wear.”
The collection will be available online on the 14th, and in store from today.