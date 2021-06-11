JW Anderson launch their new collaboration with Tom of Finland

Apparel options are in plentiful supply, with hoodies, tees, and shorts getting tatted up with a provocative drawing of a man in the unmistakable style of Tom of Finland.









Speaking on the collaboration, Anderson expressed “We had such a good time working on the first collection and working with the Foundation was a pleasure. As a gay man and a designer, Tom of Finland has always fascinated me. I collect all types of art including his drawings. To be able to use them in a JW Anderson collection is so exciting. I am really proud of this year’s collection and love that we were able to expand it to include ready-to-wear.”







The collection will be available online on the 14th, and in store from today.