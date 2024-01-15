Dsquared2’s Dean Caten struts down the runway in drag during Milan Fashion Week

Fashion designer Dean Caten served face and body at Milan Fashion Week.

On 13 January, the beloved fashion talent and his twin brother Dan Caten shared their co-ed autumn/winter 2024 collection for their Dsquared2 brand, per 10 Magazine.

At the start of the show, grimy models with dirt on their faces are shown walking down the runway in oversized coats, dramatic fur hats and other flashy Western-inspired designs – which highlight the brand’s signature Y2K style.

However, at the halfway point of the runway, the models entered a futuristic makeover machine that changed their flamboyant-yet-grungy ensembles to polished 70s/disco-inspired designs – ranging from shimmery jackets, sleek evening gowns and dazzling shirt/pant combos.

In order to drive home the flash makeover effect, the models strutting down the catwalk were identical twins.

Toward the end of the show, Dean and Dan delivered one final iconic moment when the former strutted down the runway in full-on drag.

Sporting a figure-hugging strapless dress and donning a fiery red wig, the influential designer delivered charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the beat of George Michael’s ‘Freedom.’

In a backstage interview with ABC News, Dan gave insight into the show’s theme and the goal behind using twin models.

“It’s a transformation from day to night: the day version of twins and the night version of twins,” he explained.

Shortly after the show’s end, fans flocked to Dsquared2’s Instagram account to praise Dean for his sickening drag ensemble.

One fan wrote: “Love this! I thought this was some supermodel that I never saw before!”

Another person commented: “Just one word ….. Fabulous.”

A third fan added: “Loved Dean’s outfit…what a bombshell!”

Their recent show at Milan Fashion Week isn’t the first time Dean and Dan have expressed their love for the beloved art form.

In 2013, the Canadian siblings showcased their drag alter egos for Dsquared2’s SS13 campaign – which was further explored in their documentary Behind The Mirror.

Three years later, Dean and Dan revealed to Dazed that they used to create looks for drag queens and even dressed in drag while working in clubs.

“We were pretty girls. We used to work in clubs. We used to do our outfits and every week we’d come in a different outfit and, and in a way, it was actually doing the same job we do now: creating a look,” Dean explained.

“[Drag] is a schooling about courage, not being afraid, and throwing yourself out there. I think that definitely helped build our brand.”

Dan echoed similar sentiments about their drag beginnings, describing their female alter egos as “fabulous.”