CHAOS X DISNEY: The phone cases packed with magic and charm

Queer supermodels Cara Delavigne, Aaron Philip, Maxim Magnus, and more deiver fantasy and fun with Chaos’ new cute collection with Disney.

Chaos founders Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall have collaborated with Disney to bring to life some of Disney’s most iconic and classic characters.

Famous loveable characters such as Timon, Winne the Pooh and Eeyore are matched with regular CHAOS Club members such as Winnie Harlow, Isamaya French and Alton Mason.

Both Charlotte and Katie share a lifelong love of Disney and were given unique access to the Walt Disney Archives selecting sketches that best captured the iconic personalities. The Chaos customisation is simple: choose a character from a portfolio of 17 and add initials to create a truly individual accessory that brings Disney Classic characters to life.

These accessories are designed to love, to hold and to wear. As Walt Disney himself said: “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever.”

