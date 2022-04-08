Carlotta Barrera reveals her Autumn Winter 2022 Collection

Known for chic suiting and signature silhouettes, the luxe menswear brand Carlotta Barrera presented their Autumn Winter 2022 collection, ‘The Last Run’, at London Fashion week. The collection was presented in a way that bridged the gap between both the digital and the physical world.

The name of the collection dreams up a visual narrative inspired by your final ski run before the night falls and it’s time to live out your nightlife fantasies and your version of Apres Ski.

Whether that’s dancing on tables in a chateau in the Alps, or drinking craft beer round a fire in Aspen.

Barrera maintains the brand’s DNA by presenting functional and timeless pieces. The collection is flowing with versatile earth tones to reflect the natural outdoors, whilst the brand’s essential colour palette, black and navy, are still firm staples to ground the collection together.



The theme of nature expands throughout the collection, with elements of weather appearing through characteristic prints and embroidered isothermal lines.

This collection is definitely worth packing in your suitcase the next time you need to run to the alps for some relaxation and glamour.