Beauty Bay reveal the Love Notes palette for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air as Beauty Bay drop the Love Notes palette for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re thinking of giving your lover or bestie a box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day then you are dead wrong for that. Chocolates get digested, but glamour lives on forever. This Valentine’s Day you need to give the gift of beauty and dive into shades of luscious lilacs and pretty pinks as Beauty Bay launch their new 20 pan palette, Love Notes.

The palette, which is out now, invites all you makeup lovers to experiment with fierce looks and challenge the norms through creative expression.

Love Notes includes 12 matte shades, including the gorgeous Lavender, Lilac and Soap. These soft notes of purple are inspired by the romantic colour palettes of historical period dramas. It’s giving periwinkle and petticoats. It’s Regencycore.



But if you want to amp up the drama, and walk into the hallways of Euphoria high, then plunge your brush into one of the eight striking shimmers, including Spark and Princess.