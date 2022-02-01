Beauty Bay reveal the Love Notes palette for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air as Beauty Bay drop the Love Notes palette for Valentine’s Day.
If you’re thinking of giving your lover or bestie a box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day then you are dead wrong for that. Chocolates get digested, but glamour lives on forever. This Valentine’s Day you need to give the gift of beauty and dive into shades of luscious lilacs and pretty pinks as Beauty Bay launch their new 20 pan palette, Love Notes.
The palette, which is out now, invites all you makeup lovers to experiment with fierce looks and challenge the norms through creative expression.
Love Notes includes 12 matte shades, including the gorgeous Lavender, Lilac and Soap. These soft notes of purple are inspired by the romantic colour palettes of historical period dramas. It’s giving periwinkle and petticoats. It’s Regencycore.
But if you want to amp up the drama, and walk into the hallways of Euphoria high, then plunge your brush into one of the eight striking shimmers, including Spark and Princess.
The palette is given the virtual treatment with it’s TikTok-first campaign telling the story of modern love, challenging the rules of masculinity and femininity. The message is simple, beauty is found everywhere regardless of how you express your love.
Makeup Artist Mitchell Halliday (@mmmmitchell) created the makeup looks for the campaign. He commented, “I’ve always loved By BEAUTY BAY’s eyeshadow formula, which is why I chose to launch my first ever palette with them. The Love Notes palette is a beautiful colour story, and it’s incredibly versatile; I can’t wait to use this on my clients.”
Love is definitely in the air, so go and bag your palette here.